Sevens

Likuceva's last minute try saves Fijiana

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 7:50 pm

The Fijiana 7s side was on fire again in their second pool match, once again recording a 28-26 win over Canada after a last-minute try from Laisana Likuceva at the HSBC World 7s Series Dubai leg.

Reapi Ulunisau performed a classic try in the 2nd minute, putting the ball under the post.

Fiji continued to keep the ball alive as Sesenieli Donu ran rampage towards Canada’s territory in the 3rd minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Alowesi Nakoci made it seem easy jogging to the try-line to score Fiji’s third try of the match.

Canada’s Olivia De Couvreur and Asia Hogan-Rochester scored the first two tries for their side before the whistle blew at half-time as Fiji led 21-12 in the second spell.


[Laisana Likuceva]

It was a strong start in the second half for Canada as Breanne Nicholas fought through a strong Fijian defence line for a try to Canada.

Elissa Alarie scored the next try for the side, pushing their points further but it was Fiji’s last say as Laisana Likuceva raced to the try-line in the final minute as Fiji tied 26-all with Canada.

Uluinasau made a successful conversion kick to end the game at 28-26.

