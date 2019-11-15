Leivere brought to tears by Aussie business' generosity

Last Christmas was a bittersweet one for Fijiana 7s rep Meresini Leivere.

Leivere who had fallen victim to a car scam last month made it her mission to warn others about her situation.

The 28-year-old contacted A Current Affair, a show for 9Now in Australia to share her story.

A Current Affair was inundated with phone calls and emails from viewers wanting to help after her story went to air.

A business in Homebush, Crash Claim, went one step further, starting a fundraiser to help Leivere get a Hilux.

Since losing nearly $9000 and spending her remaining savings on another car, Leivere had been working nearly every day to get the money back.

She was desperate to have the funds to return to Fiji to gain selection for the countries Olympic and World Cup rugby 7’s team.

Crash Claim raised more than enough money, and not only bought Leivere a car but also gave her a $5000 cheque.