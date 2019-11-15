Lautoka based Fiji 7s players given training programs

Three players who are likely to be part of the Fiji 7s Olympics squad have been confined in Lautoka due to the restrictions set by Government.

This is after Fiji reported its first case of COVID-19 yesterday.

These players are Kalione Nasoko, Waisea Nacuqu and Napolioni Bolaca.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the trio have been given their training programs.

“Three players that live within the Lautoka boundary, Kalione Nasoko, Napolioni Bolaca. They are allowed to move around Lautoka so management has given them specific training program so that they can continue with their training in the next two weeks before we make a decision in compliance to whatever Government measures will be”

O’Connor says the health and welfare of their players is a priority and they will do whatever it takes not to comprise it.