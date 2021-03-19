Home

LAR Barbarians kicks-off Marist 7s with a win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 26, 2021 9:05 am

Life After Rugby Barbarians side made their mark in its first 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s pool match after beating Boaderline 19-10 at Bidesi Park today.

The combination of Olympian Vatemo Ravouvou, Emosi Mulevoro, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Pio Tuwai, gave the team the much needed advantage against a young Boarderline team.

The Barbarians ran riot in the first half with three consecutive tries from Josevani Soro, Manueli Maisamoa and Manasa Natuituba.

A late comeback from the Boarderline team in the last minutes of play from Nasoni Lewaya could not save the side from the inevitable.

