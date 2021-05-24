Kuridrani scores in Australia win

Fijian Kirisi Kuridrani scored his first try in the HSBC Sevens Series Seville 7s to give Australia a 29-14 win over USA, booking them a spot in the semi-finals.

Kuridrani opened the scoring two minutes into the game.

USA replied with back-to-back tries from Carlin Isles and Perry Baker.

The Aussies returned in the secondhalf bagging three tries from Nathan Lawson, Maurice Longbottom, and Josh Turner to seal the win for them.

Australia will face USA again in the Cup semi-final at 2.44am tomorrow.