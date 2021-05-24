Kuridrani enjoying 7s experience

Fijian Kirisi Kuridrani has found his calling in sevens rugby.

The 30-year-old recently switched from rugby union to be part of the Australia 7s Men’s team for the HSBC Sevens Spain leg.

Kuridrani scored his first try last night for Aussies in the Seville 7s in the 29-14 win over USA.

The Namatakula, Nadroga native says they had to cover all basis when going up against a team like USA.

“We knew they were going to come hard at us, last week they were gonna come hard to get the W back. We just had to cover Perry and Carlin Isles and we just covered them and we stuck to our attack and we got the victory in the end.”

The experience has been overwhelming and Kuridrani wants to continue with sevens.

“I guess I love 7s and and it suits my game, attacking the line, competing with defenders and also looking for the offloads as well. I am grateful to Johnny for giving me this opportunity and I love wearing this jersey.”

South Africa will meet Ireland at 3.06am tomorrow followed by the Australia and Argentina match at 3.28am in the semi-finals.

The final will be played at 7.30am.