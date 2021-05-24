Kunatani nearly gave up

Home

Karalaini Tavi
March 29, 2022 5:34 am

Olympic Gold medalist Semi Kuntani has revealed he almost gave up two years ago.

After sustaining what doctors claimed was a career-ending injury, Kunatani knew this was not the end for him.

He had a short stint with France-based club Castres, and by May 2020 Kunatani says he had no choice but to return to Fiji to do his own rehab.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“It is the love of the sport that kept me going and most importantly to represent my country. After that injury, I was double-minded on whether to return. But I did my own recovery and rehab, and made the decision, that if it didn’t work I would retire from the sport.”

With his small family to support, the Naqalimare, Nadroga villager says he wanted to give sevens one last chance.

 

“I have two sons now, and throughout my rehab, I kept reminding myself that I was doing it for them. To prove to them that I didn’t give up and now that I am back, I hope they’ll one day also follow in my footsteps.”

The 31-year-old is working on getting his fitness back on track, and seeing where it’ll take him.

Kunatani is part of the national 7s extended squad and led the Fiji Warriors to a third-place finish at the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Meanwhile, first, the next World Series leg will be in Singapore next week.

