Kunatani double in Barbarians win

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 4:44 pm
the Heart Barbarians team after wiining their match against Wadigi Salvo

There were some glimpses of the Semi Kunatani of 2015/2016 during the Heart Barbarians second game at the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg one at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The 2016 Olympic gold medalist scored two tries in the Barbarians 26-5 win against Wadigi Salvo after going down 12-17 to Daveta in their first match.

Kunatani was again in the thick of things with timely offloads and making turnovers at the breakdown. It’s also Kunatani’s first local 7s outing in seven years.

The last time he played in a domestic tournament was for Yamacia in 2014.

“I’m really proud of myself and playing with the boys, being able to play again in the local tournament. There’s a lot of changes that’s been happening with the teams that played but I’m really happy”.

Kunatani adds it’s a blessing to be back in the national squad.

“Im happy to be around with young boys and bring the experience to the young boys. I see Jerry there, Josua is there and it’s been good we’re running with the young players and the morale is good”.

The 31-year-old is also trying to get back in shape.

He weighed 116kg when he joined the national camp and he’s lost six kilograms.

Kunatani was at 103kg when he mesmerized the sevens world during the 2015/2016 World Series.

