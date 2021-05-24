Home

Sevens

Kubu named in Kenya training squad

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 13, 2022 4:22 pm
Jone Kubu [Source: The Star]

Fijian-born Jone Kubu is part of the Kenya 7s training squad preparing for the third and fourth legs of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Kubu is the first Fijian player to feature for any Kenyan rugby side.

He had featured for the Samurai, Waimanu and Uluinakau 7s teams in Fiji before moving to Kenya.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Innocent Simiyu named 27 players in the camp including Kubu, who was part of the Kenya Simbas squad in 2021.

Simiyu confirms Kubu is joined by clubmates Derrick Ashihundu and Kevin Wekesa.

Kenya has been pooled alongside France, Canada and Wales in Pool D.

Fiji is in Pool A with South Africa, England and Scotland.

Australia, Ireland, Japan and New Zealand make up Pool B while Argentina, United States, Spain and Samoa are in Pool C.

You can catch the live action on FBC TV from the 21st to 24th January.

[Source: RNZ]

