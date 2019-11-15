Kombat Uluinakau 7s boosted by Ram Sami assistance

The Kombat Uluinakau 7s today received $1000 sponsorship from Ram Sami & Sons to go towards the Fellow Fijians category.

The Uluinakau 7s is the only tournament in the country that showcases the rugby talents of Fellow Fijians which features Indo-Fijian teams.

Ram Sami & Sons Business Development Manager Abdul Shameer says this is part on their ongoing corporate social responsibility to help build the sport in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“What attracted us is that this tournament is the only tournament and organizer that has our fellow Fijians of Indian decent. Also Rami Sami we heavily indulge ourselves in the corporate social responsibility that we have.”

A total of 32 men’s, eight women’s, and 16 youth teams to compete in the tournament scheduled to commence from next Friday.