Kolinisau reminds team to calm down

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

Despite a 40-12 win over Uruguay in their opening Olympic Games match, Team Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau reminded players at half time to stay calm and control the game.

The national coach understood that the starting players couldn’t wait to express themselves but conceded a try because they too fired up.

Kolinisau says he told the players at the break to control the game.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s good we’ve got that out of the way, I think we need to get better in keeping possession, we lost three opportunities which we could’ve capitalized, they were easy balls, I think we need to get better at that and also our defense, we’re biting inside a lot, I told them before the game that I know we are fired up let’s just make sure we have ice in our brain and let’s just control and trust our process in defense.”

Rookie Joji Nasova scored a double against Uruguay with Ponipate Loganimasi, Waisea Nacuqu, Iowane Teba and Kaminieli Rasaku adding a try each.

Fiji will play USA at 6:30am in its second match.

USA drew 12 all with hosts France.