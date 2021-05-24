Home

Sevens

Kolinisau considered for future coaching job

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 28, 2021 1:06 pm
Rio Olympics gold medalist Osea Kolinisau [Source: The Rugby Corner]

Rio Olympics gold medalist Osea Kolinisau will highly likely secure a coaching job with Fiji Rugby Union when he does plan on returning to the country.

Kolinisau was also one of the candidates that had applied for the head coach job for the Fiji 7s team.

FRU chief executive, John O’Connor says they will be working towards securing a coaching accreditation for Kolinisau to help him in his quest towards a coaching career.

“We were impressed with the performance of Osea Kolinisau during the interview, we’re making sure that when he wants to return home we’ll have something for him in the system”.

Meanwhile, Former England 7’s rugby star Ben Gollings has been appointed the new coach of the Fiji 7’s team.

Gollings will be with the Fiji Rugby 7s team for the next three years.

