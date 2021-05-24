Home

Sevens

Knewstubb ruled out of Vancouver 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 3:49 pm
Andrew Knewstubb [Source: SCMP]

All Blacks 7s player Andrew Knewstubb has been ruled out of this week’s Vancouver 7s tournament.

This is after he suffered a knee injury during New Zealand’s semi-final clash against Ireland in Singapore.

Coming in as replacements are Kurt Baker and Ngarohi McGarvey-Black.

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand is in Pool B alongside Samoa, Wales and Japan in Canada this weekend.

The Fiji 7s side is in Pool A and will clash with USA, England and Kenya.

The Vancouver 7s kick off on Saturday.

