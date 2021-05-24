Kirisi Kuridrani set for Australia 7s debut in Malaga

Another player with links to Fiji Kirisi Kuridrani is set to make his sevens debut for Australia this weekend at the Malaga 7s.

He’s following the footsteps of his cousin Tevita Kuridrani who also featured for the Aussie 7s.

The 30-year-old along with Solomone Vosaicake has been named in Australia’s squad for the Malaga and Sevilla leg of the World Series in Spain.

Article continues after advertisement

Kuridrani is the younger brother of Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo.

The two are part of the traveling party with a new leader, as Henry Hutchison temporarily replaces Nick Malouf as captain.

You can watch the Malaga 7s LIVE on FBC TV.

Men’s Squad:

Ben Dowling

Stu Dunbar

Henry Hutchinson

Kirisi Kuridrani

Darby Lancaster

Nathan Lawson

Maurice Longbottom

Henry Paterson

Dietrich Roache

Jed Stuart

Corey Toole

Josh Turner,

Solomone Vosaicake

Yool Yool