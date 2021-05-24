Home

Sevens

Kirisi Kuridrani set for Australia 7s debut in Malaga

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 17, 2022 12:02 pm
Kirisi Kuridrani

Another player with links to Fiji Kirisi Kuridrani is set to make his sevens debut for Australia this weekend at the Malaga 7s.

He’s following the footsteps of his cousin Tevita Kuridrani who also featured for the Aussie 7s.

The 30-year-old along with Solomone Vosaicake has been named in Australia’s squad for the Malaga and Sevilla leg of the World Series in Spain.

Kuridrani is the younger brother of Flying Fijians winger Nemani Nadolo.

The two are part of the traveling party with a new leader, as Henry Hutchison temporarily replaces Nick Malouf as captain.

You can watch the Malaga 7s LIVE on FBC TV.

Men’s Squad:
Ben Dowling
Stu Dunbar
Henry Hutchinson
Kirisi Kuridrani
Darby Lancaster
Nathan Lawson
Maurice Longbottom
Henry Paterson
Dietrich Roache
Jed Stuart
Corey Toole
Josh Turner,
Solomone Vosaicake
Yool Yool

