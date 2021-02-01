Key to winning restarts is communication says Ravouvou

A member of the 2016 gold medal-winning sevens team, Vatemo Ravouvou has shared some insight into how they secured the historic win in Rio de Janerio.

Ravouvou says coach Gareth Baber has a formidable team but there are still areas that need ironing out before the Tokyo Games in July.

Sharing his experience and comparing it to the style of play now, the playmaker says the key to winning restarts is communication.

“Retaining the ball during kick-off is crucial for the team to maintain possession, it is all about communication. Once they have the ball, they will need to put a strong defense and then they will be able to score tries.”

For Ravouvou, there is still a passion to represent Fiji in the Olympic Games once again.

“I am ready to represent Fiji again if called. But in the mean time I would like to wish the team the best as they prepare for the Tokyo Games.”

Regarded as the ‘king of offloads’, Pio Tuwai believes if the forwards can master how to retain the ball during kick-offs, they will be unstoppable.

“The forwards will need to step up. During our time there were some who mastered the technique of ball retention during kickoff like Jasa, Katonibau and Nakarawa. That is something that is lacking in the team.”

The only member of the 2016 Gold medal-winning team that is still part of the squad is Jerry Tuwai.