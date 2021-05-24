Kerevi to make Olympic 7s debut

Fijian-born and former Wallaby Samu Kerevi has been named in the Australia 7s team to the Tokyo Olympic this month.

Kerevi will be making his Olympic sevens debut for Australia alongside Lachlan Anderson, Joe Pincus, Dylan Pietsch, Henry Paterson, Maurice Longbottom, Joshua Coward, Joshua Turner, Lachlan Miller, and Dietrich Roache.

Australia is pooled with New Zealand, Argentina and South Korea in Pool A.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji is pooled with Great Britain, Canada and Japan.

In Pool C is South Africa, USA, Kenya and Ireland.

Australian Men’s Sevens Team for Tokyo 2020: Lachlan Anderson, Joe Pincus, Dylan Pietsch, Nicholas Malouf, Henry Paterson, Maurice Longbottom, Joshua Coward, Joshua Turner, Lachlan Miller, Samu Kerevi, Dietrich Roache, Henry Hutchison.