Full Coverage
Sevens

Kerevi to feature for Australia in Oceania 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 17, 2021 4:40 pm
Fijian born Samu Kerevi has been named in Australia's squad for the inaugural PacificAus Sport Oceania 7s Championship.

The former Wallabies center is chasing the opportunity of making his Olympic dream a reality following his stint with Japanese club Suntory in the Top League.

Kerevi is joined by returning Super Rugby players including Lewis Holland, Lachie Anderson and Tim Anstee in their final hit-out before the Tokyo Olympics.

Australia 7s also sees the return of Joe Pincus from injury, with Nick Malouf captaining the squad.

Kerevi and Australia kicks off the Oceania 7s tournament against the Fiji 7s side next Saturday.

Squad:
1. Pama Fou
2. Nick Malouf (c)
3. Joe Pincus
4. Henry Hutchison
5. Lewis Holland
6. Lachlan Anderson
7. Josh Coward
8. Samu Kerevi
9. Dietrich Roache
10. Dylan Pietsch

11. Josh Turner
12. Lachlan Miller
13. Tim Anstee

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

