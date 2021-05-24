Kerevi feels at home in Japan

Fiji born former Wallabies center Samu Kerevi is feeling at home in Japan but it’s not just that he has played for the Suntory club since 2019 but a far more personal reason.

His elder brother Josua and younger sibling Jone both live and play in Japan as well.

When he was selected last month for the Olympics, Kerevi said he was being sent home and his little brother Jone was the biggest factor in the whole thing.

Kerevi says he missed out on his little brother’s life while growing up in Australia and he was in Fiji and he wants to be part of his growth as a man.

They are now both so close but the spectator lockout of stadiums because of COVID-19 restrictions will make their reunion less than all Kerevi had hoped.

Kerevi says his siblings were significant factors in his original decision to leave Australia two years ago when people pondered why he’d give up a secure Wallabies’ spot, after 33 Tests, and the captaincy of the Queensland Reds.

Samu was a baby when his grandparents brought him to Brisbane in search of a better life. His two brothers stayed in Fiji with their parents.

Kerevi knows his brothers will be with him, even if not physically, when Australia opens the rugby sevens campaign against Argentina at 11:30am on Monday.

[Source:RUGBY.com]