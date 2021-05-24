Sevens
Kenya to face Ireland in Cup semi-finals
September 20, 2021 5:26 am
Kenya will face Ireland in the first semi-final of the Vancouver 7s after defeating United States of America in a dramatic 19-14 quarterfinal clash this morning.
Alvin Otieno starred for the Kenyans scoring a brace of tries as they gave favorites USA a good run.
USA looked the favorite of the two sides leading at halftime 14-7 with tries from speedster Kevon Williams and Malacchi Esdale.
Kenya ran riot in the second-half with Daniel Taabu scoring his first, as they trailed 12-14.
Otieno’s late try gave them a win.
