Kenya to face Ireland in Cup semi-finals

Kenya will face Ireland in the first semi-final of the Vancouver 7s after defeating United States of America in a dramatic 19-14 quarterfinal clash this morning.

Alvin Otieno starred for the Kenyans scoring a brace of tries as they gave favorites USA a good run.

USA looked the favorite of the two sides leading at halftime 14-7 with tries from speedster Kevon Williams and Malacchi Esdale.

Kenya ran riot in the second-half with Daniel Taabu scoring his first, as they trailed 12-14.

Otieno’s late try gave them a win.