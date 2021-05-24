Kenya thumps Ireland

Kenya has booked a spot in the final of the Vancouver 7s after beating Ireland 38-5 in the semi-final this morning.

The experience Kenyan side had the 19-nil with tries from William Baka, Daniel Taabu, and Alvin Otieno.

Kenya managed to score three more tries, and Ireland pulled one back with a try from Conor Phillips to end the game at 38-5.

Article continues after advertisement

Kenya will meet either Great Britain or USA in the final at 12.28pm.