Kenya thumps Ireland

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 20, 2021 8:52 am

Kenya has booked a spot in the final of the Vancouver 7s after beating Ireland 38-5 in the semi-final this morning.

The experience Kenyan side had the 19-nil with tries from William Baka, Daniel Taabu, and Alvin Otieno.

Kenya managed to score three more tries, and Ireland pulled one back with a try from Conor Phillips to end the game at 38-5.

Kenya will meet either Great Britain or USA in the final at 12.28pm.

