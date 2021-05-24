Kenya desperate for a win in Seville

Following a dismal performance in Malaga, the Kenyans have been placed in a tricky Pool D of the Seville Sevens where they will face Australia, Canada and Scotland.

The Malaga 7s saw Kenya drop to ninth place on the log on 23 points.

Kenya will open their campaign against Australia in a repeat of their Dubai Sevens clash, where the Aussies won 21-14.

Kenya’s second fixture will be against Canada, the third meeting between the two sides this season, having won one match each.

Kenya won 26-14 in Dubai with the North Americans winning 19-17 over the weekend in Malaga.

Its final fixture will be against Scotland, their second meeting this season with the Scots winning 17-12 last weekend.

[Source: The Star]