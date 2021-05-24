Kenya Coach impressed with young team

The Kenya 7s team impressed coach Innocent Simiyu at the Vancouver 7s after he fielded majority young players for the side.

After registering an impressive performance last week, the side will be aiming to go one step further at the Edmonton 7s.

Simiyu says the boys responded well in Vancouver and they were able to tick a few boxes although there may be some areas of concern.

He says they will need to work around the kick-off area and the transition from attack to defense.

Kenya will take on USA, Spain, and Chile when the action kicks off on Saturday.

You can watch the action from the Edmonton 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.