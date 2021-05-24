Home

Sevens

Kenya and Blitzboks to clash in Edmonton 7s semifinal

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 27, 2021 5:23 am
[Source:SA RUGBY MAG]

Three World 7s Series core teams will feature in the Edmonton 7s semifinals this morning after winning their respective quarterfinal clashes.

South Africa, Kenya, and Canada have made it through, and they’ll be joined by Great Britain in the semis.

USA misses out after being beaten by Great Britain 21-19 and Canada defeated Ireland 14-12 in a close encounter.

Article continues after advertisement

Kenya had to overcome a spirited Germany outfit with a 24-17 win and favorites South Africa thumped Hong Kong  46-nil.

The first Cup semifinal at 7:20am will see Canada playing Great Britain and Kenya to clash with South Africa at 7:42am.

You can watch the Edmonton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

 

