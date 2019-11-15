Home

Keep that passion burning says Fuli

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 7, 2020 4:00 pm

Keep that passion burning says Fijiana 7s Head Coach Saiasi Fuli as the players continue their training in isolation.

Fuli says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left a cloud of doubt on any future games for the side, however the players are urged not to lose heart.

The Fijiana 7s head coach is reassuring players that there is still a future for women’s rugby.

“We always emphasize for them to continue training. The future for 7s rugby for women’s is still there and you know domestic competition is also there.”

Fuli hopes the Fiji Rugby Union will look into having more local and international 7s windows for the team.

 

