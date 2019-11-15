Kavala 7s seeks more exposure for players

The Kavala rugby 7s team is heading into this year’s Marist 7s tournament with one goal in mind and that is to give their players exposure.

The Kadavu based rugby club will be making their debut in the Marist 7s tournament which is also their first outing in any major local tournament.

Head Coach Navitalai Tawake says the team is made up of young farmers from the district of Nakasaleka in Kadavu who are looking to develop their skills in rugby.

“They are all farmers you know and we just want to give the boys some experience and exposure.”

Tawake says as part of their plans to help up-skill the players, they are looking to participate in major tournaments both in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

The side has been training together for two months and looks set to stamp their mark come Thursday.

The Kavala rugby 7s team is also the defending champion of the Yaubula 7s; the biggest 7s tournament in Kadavu.

The 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament will be held from the 19th to the 21st of this month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.