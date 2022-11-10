Katonibau acknowledges local tournaments contribution

[File Photo]

Former Fiji 7s captain Isake Katonibau believes local tournaments continue to be a building ground for our national teams.

The Northland rugby coach says the increased number of local tournaments not only produces but molds players to get into the Fiji 7s system and get them ready for national duties.

He says this is evident in the performance of our new gladiators that played in the recent Hong Kong 7s.

“If you look at the stats, most of the Fiji team always reach the final, they may not win all but they manage to reach the finals and that goes to show that our competitions here in Fiji is a major contributor to that.”

Nicknamed ‘Eyes’, the lanky Vanua Levu man while commending the Fiji 7s team’s performance in Hong Kong says the debutant showed great effort.

He says the team will surely build on the lessons from Hong Kong and go one up in Dubai next month.