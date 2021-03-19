Kadavu side ready for Marist 7s

Coming into the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s for the first time will be a daunting task for the All Freights Logistics Naisogoceva Babas.

The team which is made up of players from Vukavu village in Kadavu, has big plans for the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s on Friday.

Naisogoceva Captain Waisale Koroiwasa says these players will not only be facing the giants of local sevens rugby, but will also try to learn as much as they can.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the first time we are taking part in a tournament like this. We here for exposure, to learn more about 7s rugby.”

The team was fortunate enough to have received a timely assistance from the All Freights Logistics ahead of the Marist 7s in the form of team’s uniform.

AFL Sales Rep Apakuki Raisuwaki says this is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

“For them they were so happy that such people in this company were able to support them.”

Naisogoceva Babas will face B Town Blues at 8am at Bidesi Park in Suva on Friday.