Just do the job: Derenalagi

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side showcased some pure Fijian flare to have them come out victorious in Sydney last weekend.

‘Doing the job’ was the message by inspiration young leader Meli Derenalagi as they headed into the final clash against the formidable South African 7s side.

And doing the job was what they did as they came away with the win over the Blitzboks in a heart-throbbing encounter.

Amazing scenes as Fiji win their first ever #Sydney7s pic.twitter.com/j6LnmDMjIg — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

“Before we entered the field, the message I told the team was just to come out, enjoy and just do the job. That’s what we wanted to come and deliver.”

The “White Shark” was not alone in leading the team as he had the guidance of the World seven’s player of the year Jerry Tuwai, Sevuloni Moceinacagi and Waisea Nacuqu.

“I want to thank the soldiers behind me for the great effort they’ve shown.”

Fiji is now closing up to the current top four in the series with 53 points.

HIGHLIGHTS | The best action from finals day at the #Sydney7s #DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/GMMS5eAEio — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

New Zealand is leading the standings with 76 points, South Africa in second place with 67 points, France in third with 56 and England with 54 points in 4th place.

The men’s #HSBC7s standings after four of ten rounds. Next round, Los Angeles, 29 February. pic.twitter.com/dVeNG12vvi — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 2, 2020

The national team is expected to arrive tonight.