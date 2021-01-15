Jerry Tuwai to launch own brand soon

World Rugby 7s player of the decade Jerry Tuwai will launch his own sports brand soon.

Tuwai is also thinking about establishing a rugby academy in the country.

With the support from his Barbarians club, Tuwai is slowly building something big.

When questioned by FBC Sports whether he will follow Olympic 7s winning captain Osea Kolinisau’s footsteps in creating a brand of his own, Tuwai says he’s got something in the pipeline.

“Yeah I have some plans that I will not explain right now, in the future it’s coming, few months now to be launched so it’s big- even for me”.

The 7s maestro knows he has to do something because he can’t be entertaining the world forever and he says he is thinking about his future

Tuwai revealed today that his Barbarians side has teamed up with a Welsh company LAR, which stands for Life After Rugby.

Speaking from Wales, LAR Director Stephan Collins says the company will make sure, Tuwai’s Barbarians get the much needed help.

“As rugby players these guys are second to none, their rugby is phenomenal and not many nations could find natural talent such as this Fijian boys, however, off the field they do not receive the same amount of support and that is where LAR will intervene and we will change that because all of our players will always have support”.

LAR is sponsoring the Barbarians this year for around $20,000.

Tuwai and his LAR Barbarians will feature in the FRU ‘Super Series’ which starts at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Friday.