Jerry Tuwai is World 7s player of the decade

National 7s rep Jerry Tuwai has achieved another milestone.

The Olympic gold medalist Tuwai was this morning named as World Rugby Sevens Men’s Player of the Decade.

Fiji Rugby thanked fans world-wide who voted for Tuwai and helped him beat some of the famous names of 7s rugby.

Tuwai was voted as the best ahead of Samisoni Viriviri, Mikaele Pesamino of Samoa, Fiji born New Zealand 7s legend Tomasi Cama and Tim Mickelson, Springboks 7s playmaker Cecil Afrika, Werner Kok, Seabelo Senatla, and USA speedster Perry Baker.

Tuwai says the award is for those who all love rugby.

“I have lots of respect for the nominees like Cecil and Tim Mickelson those two guys really stood the test of time in rugby and to all the nominees like Cama, Perry Baker, Werner Kok, Senatla and Samisoni Viriviri I respect them, I adore them, I love them as rugby players and as a human being”.

Impossible to catch and with skills from another planet. Beating some incredible nominees to the title, @fijirugby magician Jerry Tuwai is your World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Decade in association with @HSBC_Sport #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/HrqtRGRdi4 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, All Blacks great Richie McCaw is the fifteens Player of the Decade.

Last weekend Tuwai guided his FDS Barbarians side to its first tournament win after scooping the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s title.

Tuwai and other national squad members will be part of two shadow Fiji 7s sides for the Kombat Uluinakau 7s this weekend.

The tournament will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Friday and Saturday.