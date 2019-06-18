Jerry Tuwai apologizes for poor performances

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s halfback Jerry Tuwai has apologized on behalf of the team for their dismal performances during the LA and Vancouver 7s tournaments.

Speaking during a jersey handover event in Nadi this afternoon, Tuwai says he knows everyone was disappointed during the past few weeks.

However, the former captain is calling on fans to continue supporting and praying for the team.

“On behalf of myself and the boys I would like to apologise for the poor performance in LA and Vancouver. I know that everyone is disappointed with our performance but Fiji will rise again and hope everyone will accept us.”

Meanwhile, a few players arrived earlier today from Canada including Tuwai while the rest are expected to touch down at the Nadi Airport later tonight.

The next leg of the series will be in London and Paris which will take place in May.