Jerry Tuwai achieves another milestone

Fiji 7s Co-Captain Jerry Tuwai has achieved another milestone in his career.

Tuwai is now Fiji’s all-time leading try scorer with 126 tries.

The 30-year-old surpassed Nasoni Roko’s 125 tries when he scored against Samoa earlier today.

Article continues after advertisement

World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year

and now @fijirugby‘s all time top try scorer. A brilliant moment for the legendary @JerryTuwai as he touches down his 126th try for Fiji.#ImpactMoment #DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/AMwXtfnf0J — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

Tuwai made his debut at the Gold Coast 7s in 2014 along with Savenaca Rawaca, Apisai Naqaliva, Apisalome Waqatabu and Senivalati Ramuwai.

The Olympic gold medalist was not in the initial Gold Coast 7s squad that year but was called in by the then coach Ben Ryan after Emosi Mulevoro was injured.

Speaking after their first pool match against Samoa, Tuwai says hard work is the key for him.

‘Thank you very much to everyone for the help along the way especially my mother and my father my brothers and sisters my relatives my wife and my two kids we can achieve our dream if we work hard and never give up’.

Tuwai helped Fiji beat Samoa 19-12 in their first match at the Hamilton 7s.

“We can achieve our dream. If we work hard and never give up.” Jerry Tuwai speaks after he became @fijirugby‘s all time top try scorer at the #NZSevens pic.twitter.com/dThHD3CpBY — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2020

Samoa struck first inside the first minute through their captain Tomasi Alosio with a converted try.

But Fiji got their act together and made a few crucial turnovers before Jerry Tuwai ran in for a try with both teams locked at 7-all.

Fiji defended well for about two minutes and was rewarded with their second try to Vilimoni Botitu as they led 12-7 at halftime.

Samoa started strongly in the second spell with a try converted try to Joe Perez and the score was all level at 12-all.

The national side then put a few phases together resulting in their third try to Aminiasi Tuimaba which was converted by Waisea Nacuqu.

Fiji’s next match will be at 6.35pm today against Australia.

They will then take on Argentina in their final pool match at 11.57am tomorrow.