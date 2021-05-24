Japan test England in first pool match

Kameli Soejima’s Japan side lost to a worthy England opponent 28-10 in the opening match of the Seville 7s yesterday.

England started early with Hayden Hyde scoring right at the kickoff, while Tom Bowen bagged another to put them in the considerable lead.

Japan’s Taiga Ishida put them back into the game to score just before the break.

Bowen jotted his second with Blake Boyland furthering the English side’s lead.

Japan’s Chikara Morita score at the whistle was not enough to give the win.