Sevens
Japan test England in first pool match
January 29, 2022 2:11 am
England's Jamie Barden attacks against the Japan defense on day one of the Seville 7s in Spain. [Photo: World Rugby]
Kameli Soejima’s Japan side lost to a worthy England opponent 28-10 in the opening match of the Seville 7s yesterday.
England started early with Hayden Hyde scoring right at the kickoff, while Tom Bowen bagged another to put them in the considerable lead.
Get out of my way! 💪@ajldavis03 with the strength, and @Tombowen31 with the finish for @EnglandRugby! 🏴#HSBC7s | #Spain7s pic.twitter.com/M2wx60i7iy
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 28, 2022
Japan’s Taiga Ishida put them back into the game to score just before the break.
Bowen jotted his second with Blake Boyland furthering the English side’s lead.
Japan’s Chikara Morita score at the whistle was not enough to give the win.
