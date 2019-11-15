Home

It’s not the end of the world: Baber

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 19, 2019 4:51 pm
Gareth Baber

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says they will have to do something about their performance in the next assignment in Hamiton, New Zealand.

Baber says very soon questions will be asked on why the players are in their program that’s if they don’t improve.

The national coach adds the World Series has just started and they are still in the race.

‘It is not the end of the world now. But it will be the end of the world if we don’t decide to do something about it. We know that we have got this Christmas period, heading into Hamilton and Sydney. To ensure that we have been developing through that and players are learning otherwise we have to as players are learning otherwise you will have to ask the question why the players are in the program in the first place’.

Baber is expected to make some tough decisions before the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand next month

Baber says more work needs to be done to ensure the side is ready for the next two tournaments in 2020.

The Hamiton 7s in New Zealand will be held on the 25th and 26th of next month.

