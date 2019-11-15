Issues linked to ill-discipline identified

Fiji Airways men’s national 7s Coach Gareth Baber has identified an issue with the players which contributes to ill-discipline.

Baber says sometimes instincts get the better of players.

They don’t go on the field to do that but its instinctive in times to throw your hand in the air and try and stop the ball. So you know there’s some drills that we do in training which we have had to revisit and look at and get the boys to be more disciplined in than natural way of trying to stop the ball from moving from player to player.

Baber says they need to work really hard if they want to succeed.

Fiji will open the New Zealand tournament with pool matches against Samoa, Australia and Argentina.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s team is pooled with hosts New Zealand, England and China.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.