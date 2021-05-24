Ireland Women’s 7s team welcome new coach ahead of series

Home

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 18, 2021 1:07 pm

The Ireland Women’s 7s team will be going into the World Rugby 7s series Dubai Leg with new leadership.

The IRFU has appointed Aiden McNulty as Ireland Women’s sevens head coach.

The Director of Sevens, says he is delighted for Aiden as he did a good job with the group towards the end of last season.

He showed his commitment and investment into his role which impressed the management.

Ireland kick-started their season by winning the annual Elche 7s tournament last month and excitement is building as the squad prepare to return to World Series action for the first time since January 2020 due to the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Ireland will play the opener against South Africa on the 26th of November.

The side is also pooled with Great Britain and Japan.

