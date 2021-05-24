Ireland returns to Sevens Series

Ireland Men’s 7s team will return to the World Sevens Series arena when at the Vancouver 7s this weekend.

Coming off the back of a historic first Olympic Games in Tokyo, the side will make a welcome return to the World Series as 12 Men’s teams assemble in Canada.

Ireland has been drawn in Pool B alongside Great Britain and invitational sides Hong Kong and Jamaica.

Ireland will open their HSBC Canada Sevens campaign against Hong Kong on Saturday at 4.44am.

You can watch the HSBC Vancouver 7s next Saturday and Sunday, live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.