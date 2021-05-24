Home

Sevens

Ireland, France and Russia qualify for Olympics

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 21, 2021 12:02 pm
[Source: World Rugby]

Three 7s teams have booked their spot for the Tokyo Olympics Games, Ireland for the man while France and Russia for the women.

Ireland won the men’s Olympic Repechage tournament in Monaco, while France and Russia were victorious in the women’s qualifier finals yesterday.

Ireland recovered from a 12-7 half-time deficit against France to secure their place at the Olympic Games for the first time.

Article continues after advertisement

Jordan Conroy scored a pair of second-half tries, while Harry McNulty added a fourth that put the seal on a 28-19 victory.

France’s women beat Hong Kong 51-0 to secure their return to the Games while Russia will make their Olympic debut in Japan next month after winning 38-0 against Kazakhstan.

Samoa’s women kicked off day three in Monaco with a narrow 20-17 defeat of Mexico that booked the Manu Sina Sevens’ passage to the qualifier semi-finals.

However, that was as far as the Pacific Island nation would go as they were beaten by Russia in the knockout stage.

 

