Ireland fired up for Edmonton 7s

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 22, 2021 12:13 pm

The Ireland 7s hopes to continue its fine form at the Edmonton 7s in Canada this weekend.

Ireland produced one of its best result in the World Series in Vancouver earlier this week where they finished fourth.

They started their campaign with a 50-0 win over Jamaica before edging Hong Kong 17-.

A 7-7 draw with Great Britain in their final pool game handed Ireland a quarter-final clash with Hong Kong.

Head coach Anthony Eddy says it was a positive tournament for them and they are looking for a much stronger outing in Edmonton.

Ireland plays Germany in their first pool match of the Edmonton 7s on Sunday.

The Edmonton 7s starts on Saturday and you can watch all the action live on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

