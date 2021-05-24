Ireland beat Hong Kong to book semi-final spot

Ireland is the first team to progress to the cup semi-final of the Vancouver 7s after beating Hong Kong 12-7 this morning.

Youngster Ben Maxham was the star of the match scoring a much-needed try at extra time to creating history and help the Irish secure their cup semi-final at BC Stadium.

Hong Kong took the lead with and try from Max Denmark, but this was short-lived with Shane Jennings scoring the equalizer to put Ireland back into the game.

Maxham scored a late winner to book them a spot in the semis.