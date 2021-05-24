Home

Sevens

Interesting stats for Fiji 7s and Fijiana ahead of Dubai 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 12:50 pm
[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Some interesting statistics have been released by the World Rugby 7s Series analysts about the Fiji 7s and Fijiana teams at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan this year.

Hours away from the first tournament of the 2021/2022 season, both national sides are again being looked at as the teams to beat.

Former England rep and World Series commentator Rob Vickerman analyzed the two team’s performances and has revealed the master plan that aids Fiji’s magic.

Article continues after advertisement

While the focus may be on the new Fiji 7s players, the Fijiana is expected to rise to another level in Dubai this weekend after their historic achievement at the Olympic Games.

Vickerman says almost 50% of the Fijiana tries at the Olympics were from penalties.

“Fijiana is also one of the stories of the Games, they went into the tournament ranked eighth but we rightly predicted before success by the Capgemini momentum tracker and here’s why, Fijiana scored nine out 20 tries from penalties and average 11 penalties per game”.

While the Fijiana may be the Queens of offloads, our men’s team are quick off the mark and Vickerman says opposition teams should be wary when the Olympic gold medalists are awarded penalties.

“Their men and their women were the story of the Games and with that they have a master plan, a fast of thought and fast off hand, 10 of the 24 of their tries at the Olympics came from taps”.

Dubai has been one of Fiji’s unlucky hunting grounds with only two wins since the tournament started in 22 years ago.

The first time Fiji won was in 2013 following its 29-17 win against South Africa and last time we lifted the trophy was in 2015 after a 28-17 win over England.

The Fijiana starts its campaign at 5:36pm against Ireland while the men face France at 7:22pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s LIVE on FBC TV starting from 4:48pm today.

Click Here for more on Dubai 7s – Men’s

Click Here for more on Dubai 7s Women’s


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

