Injury concerns for Tabu and Tuwai

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 9, 2020 4:49 pm
Isoa Tabu [left] and Jerry Tuwai

There are two injury concerns in the Fiji 7s squad.

Isoa Tabu had light training this afternoon at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Jerry Tuwai missed today’s training session because of an ankle injury.

Head Coach Gareth Baber says there’s nothing to worry about regarding the duo’s injury.

Captain Paula Dranisinukula continues his rehab program after being injured in the Cape Town 7s in South Africa last month.

Former captain Kalione Nasoko is now starting to have full training with the side after being out for seven months due to a knee injury.

The Fiji 7s side for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s is expected to be named next week.

Fiji will play Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play at the Hamilton 7s which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland-CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance-SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya-EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa-JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina-AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji-SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

