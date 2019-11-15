Sevens
Injury concerns for Tabu and Tuwai
January 9, 2020 4:49 pm
Isoa Tabu [left] and Jerry Tuwai
There are two injury concerns in the Fiji 7s squad.
Isoa Tabu had light training this afternoon at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.
Jerry Tuwai missed today’s training session because of an ankle injury.
Head Coach Gareth Baber says there’s nothing to worry about regarding the duo’s injury.
Captain Paula Dranisinukula continues his rehab program after being injured in the Cape Town 7s in South Africa last month.
Former captain Kalione Nasoko is now starting to have full training with the side after being out for seven months due to a knee injury.
The Fiji 7s side for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s is expected to be named next week.
Fiji will play Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play at the Hamilton 7s which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.
