Injured Fijiana 7s players to prove themselves

The COVID-19 has somewhat been a blessing in disguise for a few Fijiana 7s players.

Having to lose a few key players during the Sydney 7s earlier this year due to injuries, the pandemic has given these players time to recover and prepare.

Giving them a chance to prove themselves for the next leg of HSBC Sevens Series, which is presumably to be held in September.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says with domestic competitions such as the Skipper Cup coming up, he hopes these players will be able to earn some game time.

“With domestic competition next week, sorry next month in June hopefully the girls will be alright to play. The injured players they are coming back and recovering well and hopefully they can join the program once they are recovered.”

With all sporting competitions on hold due to the current pandemic, the Fiji Rugby Union is working around the clock to ensure that once the restrictions are lifted the Skipper Cup will resume.

This would provide a window for our 7s players to have some game time