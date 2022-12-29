In God’s time: Masi

Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner, Iosefo Masi.

Growing up, Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner, Iosefo Masi had always dreamt of playing for the Fiji 7s side.

Fast forward 20 odd years later, Masi stood on the podium at two of the biggest sevens stage to wear a gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics and help Fiji break a 17-year World Cup drought in Cape Town.

In between was an unexpected stint with the Cowboys as the Taveuni lad took a completely different route.

Now Masi is on his next journey with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and he says every step he has taken is all part of God’s plan.

“I’ve always dreamt as a kid to play for the Fiji 7s team but God gave me an opportunity to venture out into something different with which I joined the Cowboys. Now God has opened another door with the Drua and I’m excited to see the future unfold.”

Masi says being in a 15s environment is totally different from what he has experienced but support from his family and the Drua players have kept him grounded.

The former South Taveuni Primary and Holy Cross College student is on a two-year deal with the Drua.