Sevens

In form Naduvalo is Singapore 7s DHL Impact Player

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 4:41 am
Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored 10 tries in his debut tournament [Source: Getty Image]

Fiji 7s speedster Vuiviawa Naduvalo is the HSBC Singapore 7s DHL Impact Player.

The fireman was in impressive form in the tournament scoring in all of Fiji’s games.

He scored 10 tries, the most from any player in the tournament, equaling former Fiji 7s star Filimoni Bolavucu’s record.

The Nadroga lad was also the player of the final in Fiji’s 28-17 defeat of New Zealand.

He will look to lift his game a level higher in this week’s Vancouver 7s tournament in Canada.

Fiji is in Pool A with USA, Kenya and England.

