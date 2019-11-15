Improving skills vital for Lami Cavaliers at Tabadamu 7s

Skills improvement is one of the main goals for the young Lami Cavaliers side that will be featuring in the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s in two days’ time.

Former Fiji 7s squad member and Lami Cavaliers prop Kinijoji Lagilai says many youngsters in the team are trying to be better players.

“Some of us are under 18s and the youngest player is 15 years old. We just want to develop our young players in terms of their rugby skills.”

Lami Cavaliers bowed out in the Bowl semi-final in last year’s tournament and is hoping to go a step further this weekend.

The club will field two teams for the Tabadamu 7s tournament which kicks off on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.