Improvement in defense and discipline can improve performance: Baber

Fiji Airways Men’s National Sevens Coach Gareth Baber says with discipline and defence his team can return to the form which saw it win the 2019 World Series.

Two weeks out from the New Zealand Sevens tournament in Hamilton, Fiji were sixth on the series table after disappointing finishes in Dubai and Cape Town.

Baber says his team hadn’t been where they have needed to be in terms of mindset and the tempo of the game which had placed pressure on themselves.

Fiji have also received the most yellow cards in the World Series so far and Baber admitted that was another issue to address.

HSBC referee Tevita Rokovereni was working with the team to help them better understand the rules and regulations of the game at an international level.

Gareth Baber said he was also confident any injury concerns around two of his stars were now over.

Baber is hopeful Isoa Tabu and Jerry Tuwai would be available for the Hamilton-based tournament, which Fiji won last year.

Baber says Tuwai was sent to do an MRI on his ankle, but it was just a precaution and he is back training too.

Fiji will open the New Zealand tournament with pool matches against Samoa, Australia and Argentina.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana 7s team is pooled with hosts New Zealand, England and China.