Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|CWM hospital services operational|West tops Public Health Infringements|Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission|VMSA ready to assist Fiji|Navua charitable organization reaches out to more Fijians|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Improved Fiji rattles Great Britain

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 27, 2021 12:53 pm
Jerry Tuwai [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji 7s team will feature in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympic Games later tonight.

This is after they defeated Great Britain 33-7.

Fiji met 2016 Rio Games silver medalists Great Britain in its last pool match under wet conditions as Japan braces for a typhoon this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Head Coach Gareth Baber started with Meli Derenalagi, Atunaisa Tuivuaka, Josua Vakarurunabili, Jerry Tuwai, Napolioni Bolaca, Sireli Maqala and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

After a scrappy start, Namosi hitman, Asaeli Tuivuaka ran in for Fiji’s first try which was not converted by Bolaca.

Burewai villager from Ra, young Sireli Maqala showed why Baber took him to the Olympics when he sliced through the defense for a converted try.


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Great Britain who never conceded any point after two games didn’t know what hit them in the first half as they failed to impress.

Jiuta Wainiqolo used his sheer strength as he brushed Dan Norton aside before running away to score for a 19-nil lead at halftime.

Fiji who never looked like a gold medal champion in the first two matches stepped up against Great Britain with tenacious defense and pressure rugby which resulted in Tuivuaka’s second try.

It took Great Britain 10 minutes before scoring a try and they really had to work hard for it.

Fiji managed to score another try to Aminiasi Tuimaba from their brutal defense.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.