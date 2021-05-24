Improved Fiji rattles Great Britain

The Fiji 7s team will feature in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympic Games later tonight.

This is after they defeated Great Britain 33-7.

Fiji met 2016 Rio Games silver medalists Great Britain in its last pool match under wet conditions as Japan braces for a typhoon this afternoon.

Head Coach Gareth Baber started with Meli Derenalagi, Atunaisa Tuivuaka, Josua Vakarurunabili, Jerry Tuwai, Napolioni Bolaca, Sireli Maqala and Jiuta Wainiqolo.

After a scrappy start, Namosi hitman, Asaeli Tuivuaka ran in for Fiji’s first try which was not converted by Bolaca.

Burewai villager from Ra, young Sireli Maqala showed why Baber took him to the Olympics when he sliced through the defense for a converted try.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Great Britain who never conceded any point after two games didn’t know what hit them in the first half as they failed to impress.

Jiuta Wainiqolo used his sheer strength as he brushed Dan Norton aside before running away to score for a 19-nil lead at halftime.

Fiji who never looked like a gold medal champion in the first two matches stepped up against Great Britain with tenacious defense and pressure rugby which resulted in Tuivuaka’s second try.

It took Great Britain 10 minutes before scoring a try and they really had to work hard for it.

Fiji managed to score another try to Aminiasi Tuimaba from their brutal defense.