Sevens

Immediate fines and punishment in camp for Fiji 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 17, 2020 12:47 pm
The Fiji 7s team during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji 7s team management has implemented immediate fines and punishment after training to address discipline issues in camp.

Head Coach Gareth Baber who is expected to name his final squad for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s before the end of the week says they had to make sure the players know what they have to do.

Baber adds the weather had an impact in their training yesterday but he is happy they now have measures in camp to remind players of their discipline.

Article continues after advertisement

“You try and put as much scrutiny on them as you can to make sure they understand what they got to do and how hard they have to work on the field and that’s what we going through at the moment. Obviously discipline being a big element of it as well and you know it’s changing habits and behaviors which have existed for a longer period of time. We keep on at that constantly in the sessions with the likes of immediate fines and punishment after training so to keep them where they need to be but also working on areas of our game then we know that we going to have to create a tempo of our game which we know is a hallmark when we are successful”.

Fiji will play Argentina, Australia and Samoa in pool play at the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand next weekend.

Teams like South Africa and New Zealand have named their final squads for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland-CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance-SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya-EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa-JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina-AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji-SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

