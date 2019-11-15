Immediate fines and punishment in camp for Fiji 7s

The Fiji 7s team management has implemented immediate fines and punishment after training to address discipline issues in camp.

Head Coach Gareth Baber who is expected to name his final squad for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s before the end of the week says they had to make sure the players know what they have to do.

Baber adds the weather had an impact in their training yesterday but he is happy they now have measures in camp to remind players of their discipline.

“You try and put as much scrutiny on them as you can to make sure they understand what they got to do and how hard they have to work on the field and that’s what we going through at the moment. Obviously discipline being a big element of it as well and you know it’s changing habits and behaviors which have existed for a longer period of time. We keep on at that constantly in the sessions with the likes of immediate fines and punishment after training so to keep them where they need to be but also working on areas of our game then we know that we going to have to create a tempo of our game which we know is a hallmark when we are successful”.

Fiji will play Argentina, Australia and Samoa in pool play at the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand next weekend.

Teams like South Africa and New Zealand have named their final squads for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.