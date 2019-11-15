I’m waiting for a much better offer: Terio Tamani

Talks are still ongoing between Fiji 7s rep Terio Tamani and some overseas clubs.

Tamani says English club Nottingham has been in contact with him but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The national 7s playmaker played for Nottingham in 2018.

He adds there’s a few other clubs who are after his signature but we will assess all the offers before making a decision.

‘‘A lot of new players are joining the squad and that will motivate and challenge me to prepare even better for a spot in the team, some clubs are contacting me but I will wait for a much better offer. One of the clubs is my former club Nottingham”.

Tamani made his debut for Fiji at the 2018 Singapore 7s.